Photo courtesy of PATRICIA PULE Albert Pule grins from ear to ear during a tandem sky dive he did on his 90th birthday earlier this month.
By Jeff Duewel of the Daily Courier
Albert Pule recounted his recent skydiving adventure with enthusiasm.
"There were 13 of us on the plane. We got up to 12,500 feet … The pilot gave us the green light. I stood there and watched two guys drop out of sight," Pule said. "You know they travel at 120 mph. And they were just gone."
Photo by CHRIS COOPER Mayor Darin Fowler speaks at the Vietnam Veteran Celebration last year, while Quilts of Valor are being presented to veterans. This year's event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Park's Trevillian Pavilion. All veterans, their families and community members are invited to enjoy the festivities.
By Lisa Whiting of the Daily Courier
The local version of a national celebration to honor Vietnam veterans is set for Wednesday at Riverside Park's Trevillian Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is the second annual event for Grants Pass, and 150 veterans attended last year's celebration.
Guests will enjoy a barbecue lunch, a Quilts of Valor presentation, music by Lisa Pickart and the DD-214s, and free haircuts by Cynthia Pettit, among other activities. Read More »
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Bill Rauch talks to actors during a rehearsal during a previous season. Rauch has released the festival's 2018 season.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Bill Rauch has announced the festival's 2018 playbill, which will feature four Shakespeare plays, two world premieres, one American premiere, one "lifelong passion project" and five plays by women, including four new plays by women of color.
The season will open in February with "Othello" at the Angus Bowmer Theatre, to be directed by Rauch, who describes the play as "Shakespeare's most intimate tragedy." Read More »
