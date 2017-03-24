Photo courtesy of PATRICIA PULE Albert Pule grins from ear to ear during a tandem sky dive he did on his 90th birthday earlier this month.

Albert Pule recounted his recent skydiving adventure with enthusiasm.

"There were 13 of us on the plane. We got up to 12,500 feet … The pilot gave us the green light. I stood there and watched two guys drop out of sight," Pule said. "You know they travel at 120 mph. And they were just gone."

Not many people jump out of airplanes.

Even fewer do it at the age of 90. Read More »

