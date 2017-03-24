  
The Daily Courier
Last Update Friday, March 24th, 2017
JUMPING FOR JOY: Local man celebrates his 90th birthday with sky dive from 12,500 Feet
0324C_skyTandem_copy.jpg
Photo courtesy of PATRICIA PULE
Albert Pule grins from ear to ear during a tandem sky dive he did on his 90th birthday earlier this month.
By Jeff Duewel of the Daily Courier

Albert Pule recounted his recent skydiving adventure with enthusiasm.

"There were 13 of us on the plane. We got up to 12,500 feet … The pilot gave us the green light. I stood there and watched two guys drop out of sight," Pule said. "You know they travel at 120 mph. And they were just gone."

Not many people jump out of airplanes.

Even fewer do it at the age of 90. Read More »

